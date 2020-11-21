How to enable long videos on your YouTube account to post videos that exceed the 15-minute limit

Marco_Piunti/Getty Images

You can enable long videos on YouTube by verifying your Google Account to upload videos longer than 15 minutes.

By default, YouTube limits you to uploading and publishing videos that are under 15 minutes in length.

On a desktop, you can go directly to Google’s account verification page, but on your iPhone or Android device Google lets you verify your account when you upload a long video.

By default, you can upload videos to YouTube that are up to 15 minutes in length. But that’s not the end of the story â€” if you verify your Google Account, you can upload and publish videos that are up to 12 hours in length (and no more than 128 GB in size). Here’s how to do that.

How to enable long videos on YouTube using a browser on your desktop



1. In a web browser, go to YouTube’s verification page, and login.

2. Follow the instructions to verify your account. You’ll need to get a verification code using your mobile phone with either a text message or an automated voice call.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Follow the instructions to verify your account.

3. After verifying your account, you should be able to upload long videos in excess of 15 minutes.

How to enable long videos on YouTube using the mobile app



The process for verifying your account is essentially the same on both iPhone and Android.

1. Open the YouTube app on your device.

2. Tap the plus sign at the bottom of the screen and then tap “Upload a video” from the pop-up window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Upload a video the way you usually would — tap the plus sign at the bottom of the app window.

3. Choose a video that’s more than 15 minutes long.

4. If this is your first video, you’ll need to create a channel for your video.

5. Enter your video’s title and other details. Tap “Next.”

6. On the Select Audience page, answer the questions about whether it’s intended for kids and then tap “Upload.” If nothing happens, tap the back button at the top left.

7. Follow the instructions to verify your Google Account. You’ll need to get a verification code using your mobile phone or using an automated voice call.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Follow the instructions to verify your account after uploading a long video.

After verifying, you should be able to complete the upload and publish longer videos to YouTube.

