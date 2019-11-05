How to enable JavaScript on your iPad to make websites and videos work properly in Safari

Guteksk7/Shutterstock You should enable JavaScript on your iPad so that websites function properly.

You should enable JavaScript on your iPad so that websites you access function properly.

If JavaScript is not enabled in your browsers, some websites won’t function or will function poorly, and features like animations and videos won’t work, so it is important that you know how to turn it on.

Most websites are programmed using JavaScript, which is essential for more advanced or complex operations and functions.

JavaScript can also be used to program, and there are a lot of resources for learning to use JavaScript for amateur programmers up to high-end web developers.

If JavaScript is not enabled in a browser, your iPad will inhibit functionality on some sites and prevent you from even accessing others.

That can also limit your ability to access certain features of websites. Some programs and applications from the web, which use JavaScript as well, will also have trouble working.

How to enable JavaScript on your iPad

1. Tap the “Settings” app.

2. Scroll down until you see “Safari,” or any other web browser that you’d like to enable JavaScript in.

3. Tap on the “Safari” icon.

4. Scroll down and tap “Advanced,” at the very bottom.

5. JavaScript should be one of the few items you see. Tap on the “JavaScript” toggle so that it turns green.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider JavaScript is enabled on your iPad when the toggle turns green.

6. JavaScript is now enabled in Safari.

7. If you have other browsers you use, you will have to go back, select those in “Settings” and repeat the process for them as well.

