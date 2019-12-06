How to enable JavaScript in Google Chrome on your Windows 10 device

Melanie Weir
Hollis Johnson/Business InsiderIt’s a good idea to enable JavaScript in Google Chrome on your Windows 10 device so you can fully experience apps and websites.

JavaScript is a programming language used to create dynamic website content. This is any content that moves, changes, or updates on your screen without you having to refresh the page.

JavaScript is used in a lot of advertisements, which is why some people may want to disable it. However, it’s also the reason that your Facebook and Twitter timelines can update on their own or that you can see things like slideshows embedded in blog pages.

If you have JavaScript disabled on your computer, you might be missing out on a lot of what the web pages you visit have to offer. Luckily, it’s pretty simple to turn it on, and there are ways to just disable JavaScript on certain sites.

Here’s how to enable JavaScript in Chrome on Windows 10.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Windows 10 (From $US139.99 at Best Buy)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (From $US999 at Best Buy)

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10

1. Open Google Chrome on your Windows 10 computer.

2. Click on the three dots at the top-right corner of your screen.

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick the three dots to open the drop-down menu.

3. Click “Settings,” the third option from the bottom.

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick ‘Settings.’

4. At the bottom, of the sidebar menu on the left, click “Advanced.”

5. At the top of that list, click “Privacy and security.”

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick ‘Privacy and security.’

6. Click “Site Settings,” the second option from the bottom.

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick ‘Site Settings.’

7. Under the “Permissions” menu, scroll until you find JavaScript.

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick ‘JavaScript.’

8. Toggle the switch to “Allowed.” It will turn blue when on.

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10Melanie Weir/Business InsiderToggle to ‘Allowed.’

Note: If there are any specific sites you don’t want to be able to run JavaScript, just add them to the “Block” list.

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10Melanie Weir/Business InsiderClick the ‘Add’ button to block JavaScript on certain websites.
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.