How to enable cookies on an Android device in Google Chrome to save your data and optimise your web browsing

Chrissy Montelli
Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to enable cookies on an Android phone or tablet.

Cookies are data created by websites you visit to help improve your browsing experience. With cookies, websites can help you stay logged in, and remember things you’ve searched before.

Though cookies sometimes get a bad rap due to security fears, they can be quite useful in helping to direct you to searches, sites, or applications you might be interested in.

Read on for instructions on how to enable (or disable) cookies on your Android mobile device. For the purposes of this guide, we’re using the Chrome web browser.

How to enable cookies on Android in Chrome

1. Tap the Chrome app on your Android mobile device to open it.

2. Tap on the icon in the top right corner of the screen that resembles three vertical dots.

3. Tap on “Settings.”

4. Scroll down and tap on “Site settings.”

5. Tap on “Cookies.”

6. On the next screen, next to “Cookies,” there’s a small slider. When the slider appears blue, cookies are enabled. When the slider is white or grey, cookies are disabled. Tap on the slider to toggle between the two.

How to enable cookies on Android 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderBeside the ‘Cookies’ field, if there’s a slider that appears grey or white, it means that cookies are currently disabled.

7. If you want to block third-party cookies on your device, tap on the white box next to “Block third-party cookies.”

How to enable cookies on Android 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe blue slider next to ‘Cookies’ indicates that cookies are currently enabled, and the blue check mark blocks third-party websites from storing cookies.
