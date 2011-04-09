Apple Hid Crazy Cool Multitouch Gestures In iOS – Here's How To Use'em

Photo: Apple

Apple hid some new multitouch gestures in iOS 4.3, but didn’t include a way to enable them without downloading an extra Mac app.Now, thanks to a jailbreak tweak, you can switch the gestures on for your iPhone 4 or fourth generation iPod Touch.



The tweak is called MT Gestures from the developer ModMyi, and you can find it in the Cydia store on your jailbroken iPhone. (Click here to learn how to jailbreak the latest version of iOS).

Here’s how to get the tweak:

From the Cydia store search for “MT Gestures.”

Tap it, and then tap “Install” to download the tweak.

Launch the WinterBoard app and switch “Multitasking Gestures” on. (If you haven’t downloaded WinterBoard, you can also find it by searching the Cydia store).

After installing the tweak you’ll have access to the new gestures. Here’s how they work:

Close four or five fingers together to return to the home screen.

Scroll up or down with four or five fingers to view the multitasking tray.

Scroll left or right with four or five fingers to switch between open apps. (This is our favourite).

[Via Redmond Pie]

