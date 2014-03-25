Tumblr Added A Very Important Security Feature And You Should Enable It Right Away

Two-step authentication is a way for websites to verify that you are who you say you are when trying to log in to. Once you set it up, the site will often text you a verification code when it notices that you’re trying to log in from a new computer.

Gmail, Twitter and LinkedIn use two-step authentication, and now Tumblr can be added to the growing list list.

The feature was announced today on Tumblr’s blog, and can be found in the Settings menu.

Although two-step authentication isn’t foolproof — if someone wanted to gain access to your account, they certainly could — this does make it a little bit harder.

To set it up:

Go to the Settings section of your Tumblr.

Click on Account on the right-hand side.

Click on the switch to enable two-factor authentication. Then put in your phone number and account password.



You will then get a verification code sent to your phone, which it says will expire in 2 minutes. Enter that code in Tumblr.



You can choose if you want Tumblr to send you texts in the future, if you want to use an authenticator app, or both.







