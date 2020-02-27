How to empty your trash in Gmail on a computer or mobile device

- It’s easy to empty your trash in Gmail on a computer or mobile device to free up storage space, but note that the action is irreversible.
- Once your Google account reaches its storage capacity, emails sent to you will automatically bounce back and you will not be able to send mail or create new files.
Your Gmail emails are not stored on your computer or phone, but rather are managed remotely, thus perhaps it seems like there is endless capacity for data.
But in fact your Gmail storage capacity is not limitless and sometimes can cluster up your Gmail account.
If you’re running out of space in Gmail (or if you simply believe in best practices), it’s a good idea to empty your Gmail account’s trash. It’s also easy to do so. Here’s how.
How to empty trash in Gmail on a computer
1. Open your Gmail account on a Mac or PC.
2. Click on the word “More” on the left-hand menu, then click on “Trash.”
3. To delete one message from the trash, click on it, then hit “Delete forever.”
To empty your Gmail trash altogether, select “Empty Trash now” at the top of the screen.
How to empty trash in Gmail on a mobile device
1. Open Gmail on your mobile device.
2. Tap the three parallel lines at top left.
3. Tap “Trash,” then select “Empty Trash Now” or “Empty Bin now.”
Please note that emails will be automatically deleted after 30 days in the trash folder, so if you regret deleting one from the inbox, you would need to revert it to your inbox before 30 days time frame.
