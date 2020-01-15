How to embed a Facebook video into your website or presentation in 5 simple steps

Reuters You can embed a public Facebook video in a few quick steps.

You can embed a Facebook video into your website or presentation to enrich and illustrate your content.

If you want to embed a Facebook video somewhere, there is a simple way to get a code to do so directly from Facebook, but it’s not as intuitive as you might think.

As a social media website, Facebook can be a treasure trove of shareable content. Images, status updates, news articles, and videos make us laugh, cry, and think about the world around us, and videos have long been an especially popular form of media on the site.

So what do you do if you see a video that moves you so much that you just have to share it with the world around you? You could simply share it on the website in two clicks.

But what if you see a video that would fit perfectly on your blog? What if someone shared a glowing review of your restaurant, and you want to put it up on your website? What if it’s the perfect addition to your PowerPoint on the interaction between social media and politics?

After you get permission from the original poster to share the video, you can easily embed a public Facebook video on your website. Here’s how to do it.

How to embed a Facebook video

1. Open Facebook on your Mac or PC.

2. Find the video you want to embed and open it in full screen.

3. Click on the three dots on the far right underneath the video.

4. Click “Embed.”

Note: This will only work if the video is set to Public. Also, remember that you will not see the Embed option if the video is not in full screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click on the three dots in full-screen mode, then click ‘Embed.’

5. Copy the code that appears under the box and paste it on your website, blog, slideshow, or anywhere else you might like.

If you want to embed the full post and not just the video, click the checkbox for “Include full post” before you copy the code.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Copy the code in the box and paste it where you wish to embed the video.

