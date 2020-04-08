How to email a folder in Gmail by attaching it as a ZIP file or using Google Drive

Jarretera/Shutterstock You can email a folder in Gmail by using either a ZIP file or a Google Drive link.

You can email a folder in Gmail by first zipping it on your computer and then attaching the ZIP file containing the folder to your email.

Even if you’re attaching a ZIP file, all attachments in Gmail have to be less than 25 MB.

Alternatively, you could opt to include a link to a Google Drive folder in your email to simplify the process or get around the file size limitations.

If you’ve ever tried to attach a folder to an email in Gmail, you probably felt somewhat confused and frustrated.

Unfortunately, you can’t directly upload folders as attachments in Gmail, but if you compress the folder into a ZIP file, you can attach it.

Just be aware that if your attachment is larger than 25 MB, you’ll have to use an alternative method, such as a link to a Google Drive folder.

How to email a folder in Gmail

To add a folder that’s less than 25 MB as an attachment, you need to create a ZIP file first.

1. Navigate to where the folder is located on your computer and compress the folder into a ZIP file on your Mac or Windows PC.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Compress the folder.

2. Open Gmail and log in, if needed.

3. Open your email draft, or click the plus sign in the top-left corner to create a new email and fill out the required information, such as recipient, subject line, and any necessary body text.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Create a new email.

4. Drag the ZIP file into the message box, or click the paperclip icon at the bottom and select the file from your computer.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the paperclip icon to attach your file.

If you discover that your ZIP file is too large, you can instead upload the files to a folder within Google Drive.

Then, it would simply be a matter of selecting the Google Drive icon from your email’s bottom toolbar and selecting that folder.

Keep in mind that this would be a link to the folder, not an attachment.

