How To Eliminate Kidnapping And Make The World A Safer Place

I’ve been an idea man all my life coming up with tons of new ideas every day. Turning ideas into a reality is always the tough part. When becoming a parent, you realise how there is nothing more important than your kids. With that said, the ideas starting flowing around how to match the two, an idea that could make the world a safer place for our children, eliminate kidnapping, and help parents sleep better at night. However, as I said earlier, the tough part is always turning the idea into a reality, but I figured I write this post to see if any of you think this one is a good idea?



We live in a digital world where finding alternate directions through traffic, finding a lost computer’s location, or locating a lost phone has become a thing of the past through simple use of technology, such as GPS real-time apps, and programs that serve as tracking devices. Even many of our beloved pets have chips planted in their neck, that are said to be harmless to their health, and help their owners find a lost pet.

When seeing all the tools out there for finding a lost computer, a lost phone, a lost car, or a lost pet, it’s begs the question why there isn’t anything in the mass market for finding a lost or missing child. I did some searching and found you could put a GPS tracking chip into your child’s shoe, which is a start. However, a parent has a lot to do with taking care of their child such as feeding, napping, and the prospect of remembering to place a tiny chip in your child’s shoe every day might be a lot to ask a parent, not to mention your child can’t possibly wear the same shoes every day. This technology only puts a band-aid on the problem and doesn’t fully solve the issue. .

Therefore, I pose the idea to all the parents out there, the Government, President Obama, and technology companies to develop a bio degradable 100% safe tagging micro chip that can be safely placed on a childs foot or skin by their parents, which would allow parents to track the every location of their child in real-time.

The technology can be a parents choice to place on their kids, and if many parents took action and start doing it, it would have a serious impact towards eliminating kidnapping. The world has become a safer place with the Amber alert for missing people, but I know there has to be a way through technology to take it a step further and eliminate the problem completely.

