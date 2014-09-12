The Complete Guide To Eliminating Jet Lag

If you’ve ever flown across an ocean only to find yourself yawning at the Eiffel Tower or the Taj Mahal, you’ve fallen victim to jet lag, that slightly drunken, probably drowsy, and absolutely grumpy state that happens when our internal clocks go awry.

“All these clocks are controlled by the hormone melatonin, which is produced by the master clock when it gets dark to make us feel drowsy, and controls our body temperature when we sleep,” writes BBC Future.

“When we fly to a different time zone (or work night shifts), all the clocks in our body go out of sync — or, to use the technical term, ‘desynchronise.’ Each clock then takes a slightly different amount of time to re-adjust, which is why we feel so bad.”

But with proper preparation and adaptation, you can wade through the jet lag fast. This new infographic from Iceland Air — the result of asking 1,000 travellers for their best tips for beating jet lag — provides the insight we need.

