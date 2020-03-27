How to edit a Zoom video recording for free using Youtube

ZoomYou can still edit a Zoom recording without a paid subscription.
  • Normally, you can only edit a Zoom recording if you have a paid subscription.
  • However, if you don’t have a paid subscription, you can edit a Zoom recording for free by uploading the video file onto YouTube’s video editing program.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With so many people now working from home, Zoom has become a household name – and with it, so arrives a new challenge for remote workers.

Zoom is a video-conferencing app utilised by many companies to allow workers to communicate across large distances. It has the useful feature of recording conversations, convenient for businesses and webinars alike. The downside is that Zoom charges users for many of its features, including the ability to edit one’s recordings.

Fortunately, there is a workaround. You can edit your Zoom recording for free by uploading it to YouTube and editing it in YouTube’s program.

In order to edit your Zoom recording with YouTube, you’ll first have to upload the recording to the YouTube platform. This requires saving your local recording onto your computer. You’ll need to know the location of your saved Zoom recording in order to upload it successfully.

Here’s how to edit a Zoom recording.

How to edit a Zoom recording without a paid subscription using YouTube

Once you have saved your Zoom recording and logged in to your YouTube account, you can get started.

1. On YouTube, click on your profile photo in the upper right corner of your screen to open a menu. Then, click on “Your channel.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick on ‘Your channel.’

2. From your channel, click on the blue “UPLOAD VIDEO” button.

How to edit a Zoom recording 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick on ‘UPLOAD VIDEO.’

3. Click “SELECT FILE.” A pop-up box will appear.

How to edit a Zoom recording 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘SELECT FILE.’

4. Locate your locally saved Zoom video file wherever you’ve saved it, or find it within a Zoom recording folder. The folder will automatically be named for the date and time it was recorded. Once you’ve located the correct folder, open it. You’ll see multiple files in this folder; click on the one called “zoom_0” and then click “Open.” (Zoom automatically saves files in a format that is compatible with YouTube, so you shouldn’t run into any issues regarding file formats.)

How to edit a Zoom recording 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderLocate your Zoom file or recording folder.

5. On the next page, type in a title for your video and select the audience settings that best apply (i.e. whether your video is specifically aimed at kids or not). You can also add a description of the video if you wish. Once you’re finished, click “Next.”

How to edit a Zoom recording 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Next.’

6. The next screen will give you the option to add an end screen or cards for your video if you want to include any. When you’re finished, click “Next.”

7. Select the visibility settings for your video (i.e. whether you want it to be publicly viewable or not). Click the blue button labelled “Save” when you’re finished.

How to edit a Zoom recording 8Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect visibility for your video.

8. The following page will show your video alongside any other videos that you have uploaded in the past. Click on the pencil icon next to your Zoom video’s thumbnail.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick on the pencil icon.

9. On the “Video details” page, click “Editor” in the left sidebar.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick on ‘Editor.’

10. You should now be able to view the video editor. Play around with the tools to achieve the effect you want.

How to edit a Zoom recording 12Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can play around with different effects.

11. When you are finished, click the blue “Save” button located in the upper right corner of the page.

12. In the pop-up box that appears, click “Save” to apply your changes.

You can then share the edited video file through YouTube or download your edited YouTube video as a file.

