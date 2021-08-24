How to edit YouTube videos using YouTube Studio, and tips to make your video stand out

You can make simple edits to your videos in YouTube Studio. Patchareeporn Sakoolchai/Getty Images

You can edit YouTube videos through YouTube Studio, as long as the video isn’t in draft form.

YouTube Studio is meant for more basic edits, like trimming and blurring parts of your video.

For more complex edits, like adding transition or green-screen effects, a third-party app can help.

If you want your YouTube video to get noticed, you’re probably going to have to do a little editing. If you’re new to making videos or don’t own video editing software, you can use the YouTube Studio – available to all creators on the platform – to do some basic edits.

Here’s how to make basic video edits in YouTube Studio, as well as options for more advanced editing apps, and tips to make your video stand out.

Edit YouTube videos in YouTube Studio

YouTube Studio is where creators can edit and upload their videos, plus view channel analytics. To access the Studio, you just need to go to studio.youtube.com. You may be directed to sign in to your account.

Once you’ve uploaded a video to the Studio, you can start editing.

Important: If your video is saved as a draft, you won’t have access to the video editor. To prevent people from seeing it before it’s ready, set the visibility to either Private or Unlisted.



Trim the start and end of a video

1. Select Content in the left sidebar and click the thumbnail of your video.

2. Click Editor in the left sidebar.

3. Select the blue Get Started button.

4. Click Trim. A blue bar will appear at the start and end of the video.

5. Hover over the blue bar at the beginning or end of the video, depending on what you want to trim and then drag the blue bar to the point you want to start or end the video.

6. From there, you can click Preview in the pop-up at the bottom-middle of the screen, to see how the video looks.

7. Click Save twice when complete.

Quick tip: If you aren’t happy with your edits, you can select Edit Trim to readjust where it starts or ends.



Trim the middle of a video

Once you’ve gone into the editing section of YouTube Studio, as detailed above, here’s how to trim the middle of your video:

1. Move the starting point to where you want to trim within your video.

2. Click Trim.

3. Select Split in the pop-up at the bottom-center of the screen.

4. Drag the blue bar to the end of the section you want to cut out of the video.

5. Click Preview to review the changes you’ve made.

6. When ready, click Save twice.

Blur a person or object in a video

1. From the video editor, select Blur parts of your video.

2. Select Face blur or Custom blur.

3. For Face blur, the Studio will find faces in your video and you’ll be able to select the ones you want to blur from there and then hit Apply. For Custom blur, click and drag the blur box that appears in the preview window and adjust the timing, shape, and blur behavior in the left side of the blur window.

4. Click Save when ready.

Tips for editing YouTube videos Keep multiple copies of your video in separate areas to help minimize the risk of losing your footage.

of your video in separate areas to help minimize the risk of losing your footage. Try out B-roll to give your videos a sense of transition from scene to scene, or to help establish where you are.

to give your videos a sense of transition from scene to scene, or to help establish where you are. Use keyboard shortcuts to get editing done faster.

to get editing done faster. Add an end-screen to your video to help give it a sense of completion.

to your video to help give it a sense of completion. Try taking video from different positions , or angles, to provide visual interest.

, or angles, to provide visual interest. Consider using an external microphone to get better audio.

Third-party apps for more advanced video editing

You can no longer do more advanced video editing in YouTube Studio. However, you can use third-party apps, like:

iMovie . This free app comes with Mac computers. You can do things like use theme templates, add sound effects, and use green screen, and split screen effects.

. This free app comes with Mac computers. You can do things like use theme templates, add sound effects, and use green screen, and split screen effects. Adobe Premiere Rush . This app lets you do things like create tailored transitions, adjust the speed of your video and add audio.

. This app lets you do things like create tailored transitions, adjust the speed of your video and add audio. InShot. You can add transition effects, text, emojis and filters to your videos with this app, in addition to blurring the background.