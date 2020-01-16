How to edit your Yelp profile and customise your public appearance on the platform

Shutterstock You can edit your Yelp profile to change your nickname, display name, and profile picture.

Yelp is much more than just a local business directory, it’s also a quasi-social media app, allowing users to meet new friends, engage in forums, get in touch with their local community, as well as customise their profile.

Yelp is not a true social media application, but if you are a frequent Yelp user and are extremely involved in the Yelp community, or want to add more personality to your Yelp profile, editing your profile allows the community to get a better idea of who you are.

You can add all types of personal information to display on your profile on Yelp, including adding new photos, a nickname, the last book you read, your favourite movie, and your favourite food.

Here’s how to edit your Yelp profile.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to edit your Yelp profile

1. Power on your PC or Mac computer and then log into Yelp.

2. Click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen, then click on “Account Settings” from the dropdown.

3. In the “Account Settings” tab you should immediately be taken to the “Profile” section where you can edit your profile photo, change your first and last name, or choose a nickname, among other things.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Once you add the information that you want to your profile, scroll down and click ‘Save Changes.’

4. Once you finish editing your profile information, scroll down and click “Save Changes.”

