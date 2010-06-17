US

How To Edit Videos On YouTube – A Step-By-Step Guide

William Wei

YouTube is offering a video editor for users of their site.

Basically, you can take your uploaded videos and cut them down, combine them together, and/or add a new audio track from YouTube’s ‘Audio Swap’ library.

This is a VERY basic video editor from YouTube, but it has a chance to breakthrough into mainstream use since there are no popular cloud-based video editors that are free-of-charge.

Not everyone’s a video editing expert so we created a step-by-step guide on how to use the new YouTube Video Editor.

1. For now, the url is a bit lengthy. So, get the link from a reputable site...

... such as ours -- YouTube Finally Lets You Edit Videos

... or just type in the url manually:

http://www.youtube.com/editor?popart=681928

2. Log-in to YouTube if you haven't already

3. Look through your uploaded videos for the ones you want to cut down or mix together

4. You can preview each video to jog your memory

5. Edit your videos by putting them in the 'storyboard.' Either click on the + on the top right corner of each video thumbnail...

... or just simply click and drag the video onto the storyboard

6. Cut down each video by clicking on the scissor icon

7. Watch through the video and determine what part you want to keep

8. Drag the bar on the left to the new start time and drag the bar on the right to the new end time

9. Click on the arrows on the top and bottom of the bars to fine-tune the timing. Click 'Save' and repeat the process for the other videos you want to cut down

10. When you're done cutting, click on the 'Audio' tab if you want to replace your audio with a song. Unfortunately, you can't edit the songs or combine it with your audio

11. Title your newly mixed video and click 'Publish' when done

12. It took no time for the video to upload since the videos are already technically uploaded to YouTube...

... although it took around 30 minutes for our 1-minute clip to finish processing

13. You're done! Check out your beautiful video and share it with your friends

Here's our final product: a short montage of our interview with CNBC's Maria Bartiromo

How Maria Bartiromo Became The Most Famous Business Journalist In The World

