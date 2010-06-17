How To Edit Videos On YouTube – A Step-By-Step Guide

YouTube is offering a video editor for users of their site.



Basically, you can take your uploaded videos and cut them down, combine them together, and/or add a new audio track from YouTube’s ‘Audio Swap’ library.

This is a VERY basic video editor from YouTube, but it has a chance to breakthrough into mainstream use since there are no popular cloud-based video editors that are free-of-charge.

Not everyone’s a video editing expert so we created a step-by-step guide on how to use the new YouTube Video Editor.

