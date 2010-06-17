How To Edit Videos On YouTube – A Step-By-Step Guide

YouTube is offering a video editor for users of their site.
Basically, you can take your uploaded videos and cut them down, combine them together, and/or add a new audio track from YouTube’s ‘Audio Swap’ library.
This is a VERY basic video editor from YouTube, but it has a chance to breakthrough into mainstream use since there are no popular cloud-based video editors that are free-of-charge.
Not everyone’s a video editing expert so we created a step-by-step guide on how to use the new YouTube Video Editor.
5. Edit your videos by putting them in the 'storyboard.' Either click on the + on the top right corner of each video thumbnail...
9. Click on the arrows on the top and bottom of the bars to fine-tune the timing. Click 'Save' and repeat the process for the other videos you want to cut down
10. When you're done cutting, click on the 'Audio' tab if you want to replace your audio with a song. Unfortunately, you can't edit the songs or combine it with your audio
12. It took no time for the video to upload since the videos are already technically uploaded to YouTube...
