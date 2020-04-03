How to edit your Memoji character in iOS 13 on an iPhone

Hadrian/Shutterstock You can edit your Memoji directly in your Messages app.

It’s easy to edit your Memoji in iOS 13 after you’ve created your character on an iPhone.

To access the Memoji edit menu, you’ll have to open Messages and select the Memoji tab from the keyboard.

Select the Memoji you wish to change and then tap the three dots to open its details.

If you don’t have the Memoji option on your phone, then you have to update your iPhone to iOS 13.

It’s easy to create a new Memoji – and just as easy to edit it on your iPhone.

You can edit your Memojis to make both big and small changes, from altering their hair colour to adding new glasses.

To access the Memoji menu, you’ll first have to open Messages and select the Memoji tab above your keyboard.

Select the Memoji you wish to change and tap the three dots to open its details. There you’ll find the “Edit” option, which will bring you to the menu you saw when you first made your creation.

Memojis were previously only available to iPhone X owners, followed by iPhone XS and XR. With the launch of the iOS 13 operating system (and release of the iPhone 11 models), any iPhone now has the option to create customisable moving characters.

Here’s how to edit them.

How to edit a Memoji in iOS 13 on an iPhone



To edit Memojis, you’ll first have to update your iPhone to iOS 13. Double-check in your iPhone Settings before proceeding with the following steps.

1. Open your Messages app. Tap to open a current conversation with a single contact or a group chat. You can also tap to start a new message.

2. Tap the Apps icon and then tap the Memoji tab above your iPhone keyboard.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the Memoji menu.

3. Tap to select the Memoji you wish to change.

4. Tap the three dots in the far left corner.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Access your Memoji edit menu.

5. Tap “Edit” to begin making changes.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Edit.

6. Browse through Memoji options to make changes, such as changing hair colour or adding glasses and jewellery.

7. Tap “Done” to complete the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Make changes.

8. This will close the menu and bring you back to the Memoji keyboard. Your changes should be reflected immediately.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your updated Memoji.

