How to edit your Instagram bio on desktop or mobile

Reuters An Instagram bio provides users a public-facing glimpse into your profile.

You can edit your Instagram bio to create a personalised section of information that will appear above your profile feed.

You can edit your Instagram bio at any time to include up to 150 characters of text.

Providing a bio on an Instagram profile page allows users to further establish their social media brand and to tell followers more about themselves.

In addition to allocating 150 characters for a bio, Instagram allows users to link to a web page in their bio.

Users can edit their profile and bio as frequently as they like, but keep in mind that the information is public facing, even if the account is private.

Editing your bio on Instagram is very simple. Here’s how.

How to edit an Instagram bio on desktop or mobile

1. Open Instagram on either your mobile device or your desktop and navigate to your personal page by clicking on the profile icon (on mobile) or your profile picture and username (on desktop).

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click on the profile icon to edit your profile.

2. From there, select “Edit Profile.” On mobile, “Edit Profile” will appear below your bio. On a desktop, it will appear to the right of your user name.

3. You can edit your profile picture, display name, user name, website and bio, all of which are public facing.

4. This screen will also allow you to edit your private information, including email, phone number and gender. This will not appear on your public profile.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider You can edit your bio and other information from this page.

5. If you’re accessing Instagram from a desktop, the edit profile page will also give you the option to “Change Password” manage the “Apps and Websites” you use to access Instagram; control “Email and SMS” notifications; “Manage Contacts;” manage account “Privacy and Security;” see your “Login Activity;” and view “Emails from Instagram.” Similarly, the “Settings” tab of the Instagram app gives you more access to account settings.

6. When you’re finished editing your profile, including adding or editing your bio, hit “Done” on mobile or “Submit” on desktop to save your changes.

