How to edit your Google contacts in 4 simple steps

- You can edit your Google contacts simply by going to your account’s main Contacts page and looking up the contact you wish to edit.
- The only requirement for accessing those contacts is to be logged into your Google account.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
There are so many simple little tasks that, if completed, could make your life a little easier – but for one reason or another it gets put off. And oftentimes those tasks come back to bite you later on.
Updating your address when you move, moving your email account over to a new, more professional one, making that semi-important (but also semi-dreaded) phone call.
Keeping your contacts’ information up to date is another one of those tasks. If you use Google Contacts to keep track of people, don’t worry: Editing your Google contacts can be very quickly and easily accomplished.
Here’s what you’ll need to edit your Google contacts.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro ($US1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
How to edit your Google contacts
The editing process is simple, as long as you’re already logged into your Google account:
1. Go to contacts.google.com on your Mac or PC.
2. Scroll through the alphabetical list of contacts, or search for the contact name in the search bar at the top and select it when the desired contact appears below the bar.
3. Click on the pencil icon in the contact pop-up to edit the contact details.
4. Edit the details as desired and hit “Save” when ready.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to search for and find your Google Docs files on desktop or mobile
-
How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for the entire calendar or individual events
-
How to send someone Google Play credit or books as gifts in the Google Play Store
-
4 ways to troubleshoot Google Chrome if it won’t open on your computer
-
5 ways to troubleshoot Google Chrome if it’s running slow on your computer
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.