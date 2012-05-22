Money Expert Reveals How You Can Eat Healthy On A Budget

Photo: M. Woodruff/Business Insider

Americans who stick to unhealthy diets usually have simple reasoning: It’s cheaper and more convenient to eat processed foods.Money-saving expert Jeanette Pavini at Coupons.com has some easy tips for saving money while eating healthy:



-Store olive oil at 70 degrees or lower so it lasts longer

-Buy and grind your own spices to save a lot of money

-Store fruits like apples on their own to keep a bunch from rotting.

-Wash lettuce and herbs under cold water then drain dry in a spinner or colander. Store in a plastic bag with a few sheets of paper towel inside the crisper drawer of the refrigerator for up to a week.

-Don’t store onions, potatoes or garlic in the fridge. Keep them in a cool, dark and dry spot. Onions will last even longer if you store them in the legs of nylon stockings.

-Always buy pre-bagged items. A five-pound bag of anything (oranges, apples, potatoes) has to have at least five-pounds, so there is a good chance you will get an extra quarter or half pound free.

-Look for canned tuna or salmon as possible lunch alternatives to more expensive fresh fish.

-Find out what time local butchers typically mark down meat (it’s usually in the early morning or evening). Though it will be approaching its sell by date, it’s fine to stock up and freeze it immediately. Some stores have two rounds of markdowns so ask how they typically do it and if you see meat with a sell by date of the next day.

Now see how to get your kids to eat healthy without breaking the bank:

