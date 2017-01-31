A celebrity trainer reveals the one thing that will trick you into eating healthier

The INSIDER Summary:



Many unhealthy eaters argue that they just don’t have the time to eat healthy.

Nutritionist and celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak, has an easy answer to that excuse, though: blending.

Pasternak, who has worked with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Megan Fox, finds that drinking smoothies eases unhealthy eaters into healthier habits.



Accordingly, he developed “The Body Reset Diet,” which has participants drinking three smoothies per day (with two crunchy snacks in the morning and afternoon) for five days.

After the first five days, dieters replace one smoothie with a solid meal. That meal plan continues for another five days, and then a second smoothie is replaced with a solid meal. At this point, dieters are eating two solid meals, one smoothie, and two crunchy snacks per day. And that’s how the diet continues.

Pasternak says it’s all about creating healthy habits.

“I find if you take someone who is eating unhealthy and you immediately try and make them make an egg white omelette with avocado in the morning, and lunch is a poached salmon, it’s too severe of a change, so I kind of lure them with these delicious smoothies that you can gradually wean off of.”

Pasternak separates the smoothies by colour. White smoothies like apple pie are eaten for breakfast, red smoothies like berry cobbler are eaten for lunch, and green smoothies like sweet spinach are eaten for dinner.

Each smoothie contains a different set of micronutrients, which are nutrients that humans need in small quantities throughout their lives in order to function. The white smoothie is high in calcium and vitamin D, whereas the red is high in antioxidants and vitamin C, and the green is high in plant-based phytonutrients.

The trick is to keep the smoothies simple, and keep the ingredients real. Pasternak says that smoothies are much better for you than the “sugar-laden juices” that many people use when participating in a juice cleanse, which he says starves your body of nutrients, slows your metabolism down, and causes a loss of lean muscle.

You don’t need to be a gourmet cook to eat healthy — all you need is a blender.

