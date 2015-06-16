Here's how to eat a lobster from nose to tail -- nasty bits and all

There’s no easier entrance into the world of nose-to-tail eating than through the head, claws, and tail of a whole lobster.

I don’t have to tell you how sweet and luscious that claw and knuckle meat is, and even mild shellfish fans know the glory of a butter-poached lobster tail. But what about the rest?

Well, folks, class is about to be in session. Recently, I stopped by New York’s John Dory Oyster Bar for a lesson in lobster.

