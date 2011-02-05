How To Easily Unzip Files With ZipGenius

Winzip and Winrar are best known tools for compressing and zipping files. But none of them is free. And who wants to pay a whopping $29 if there are various free and efficient alternatives available.



ZipGenius is one such freeware that can easily compress and unzip files.

ZipGenius also has some nice features. It supports popular formats such as ZIP, JAR, RAR, TAR, TAR.GZ, 7Z, OpenOffice.org 1.x Document formats, ISO, NRG, CMI and many more.

One important feature is its tabbed interface, using which you can access and switch between different compressed archives.

Photo: Guiding Tech

You can create a zipped archive immediately by selecting different number of files, right clicking on them and selecting ZipGenius option. There are various compression options available such as “Add to desktop.zip” or compress to 7-zip.

Photo: Guiding Tech

The other cool feature is its backup option. Click on Backup button given at the top navigation bar. You can select any folder of your computer to take an immediate backup. The backup will be stored on the desktop in zip format.

Photo: Guiding Tech

You could also secure your ZIP archives by converting them into CZIP files with the help of cryptographic algorithm. There are four such algorithms available: Blowfish, Twofish, AES-256, CZIP 2. One downside of this feature is that it takes lot of time to encrypt even a small file.

You could preview pictures inside the ZipGenius interface, create album and share it with your friends.

Photo: Guiding Tech

It is available for 32 bit version of Windows. 64 bit version is available too but the context menu feature will not work on it (i.e, by right clicking, you will not find ZipGenius options). Overall it’s a nice alternative of Winrar and Winzip.

Download ZipGenius.Try it out and let us know what you think.

The above article on ZipGenius, the free winzip alternative, was originally published at Guiding Tech.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.