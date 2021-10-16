How to easily transform your rental space on a budget, according to a TikToker who has gone viral for her interior-design hacks

Insider spoke to a TikToker who is sharing her rental-friendly decor hacks. Stefanie Bloom

People often avoid decorating rental homes out of fear of losing their security deposits.

But there is no shortage of ways to personalize your rental space safely, according to a TikToker.

Peel-and-stick products, statement rugs, and rearranging your furniture can make a big difference.

Most people want where they live to feel like a home, but people who rent houses or apartments sometimes face difficulty decorating their apartments.

Renters want to be able to get their security deposits back when they leave a rental unit, and the ways people traditionally decorate, such as by drilling holes into a wall to hang paintings, can put that security deposit at risk.

But as Stefanie Bloom, a TikTok user who has been getting millions of views on her rental-friendly home renovation hacks, told Insider, there are lots of ways to decorate that don’t require you to change anything about the existing structure of a space.

“Everybody deserves a space that they enjoy no matter if they rent or if they own,” she told Insider.

First, don’t avoid decorating

Bloom says the most common mistake she sees renters make with their homes is not decorating at all.

“I think there’s a lot of fear of going into the decorating space when you’re in an apartment,” she said, as people don’t want to damage the rental space. But Bloom says there are a variety of ways people can safely decorate their rental homes.

First, Bloom recommends figuring out what you want your home decor style to be. By having a focused vision, you can think more critically about what you really need to make your home come together.

Next, she recommends renters focus on their furniture before anything else when decorating.

Furniture can make a big difference in rental spaces. Stefanie Bloom

“We want to prioritize the furniture being the foundation of the room,” she said. “Don’t be scared to purchase a furniture item that’s going to extend past your apartment life.”

Furniture is also great for those decorating on a budget, as you can repurpose or move around pieces you already own to better serve your home.

“I am huge on repurposing furniture,” Bloom said. For instance, she swapped the couches in her den and living room when redecorating her home.

Bloom also prioritizes rugs in her decor. They bring color and texture to a space without permanently changing anything about it, making them ideal for renters.

Look for products targeted at renters

As she decorates her rental home, Bloom has specifically focused on decor pieces that are designed with renters in mind, like Command Hooks and peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Peel-and-stick products are appealing to renters for many reasons, but the biggest is that they can add color or pattern to your space in an impermanent way. They also give renters a lot of creative freedom.

Bloom has used peel-and-stick backsplash in her kitchen, stick-on arch decals in her bedroom in place of a headboard, and she even applied contact paper to the floor of her bathroom to create the illusion of a patterned tile.

There are more peel-and-stick products than you would expect. Stefanie Bloom

She has also decorated with products to elevate the existing structures in her home, like light fixtures.

She replaced the dome lights in her home by just removing the outer shell, as she showed in one of her TikToks.

“You just take your cover off and then you put on an extender and your lampshade and you have a transformed light that’s a little bit more modern,” she said.

At the end of the day, Bloom says people should just focus on decorating their rental homes in a way that makes them happy and not be intimidated by the difficulties posed by being a renter.

There’s a way for everyone to make their space feel like home.