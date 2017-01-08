Learn how to drive a stick shift in the $80,000 Jaguar F-Type

The popularity of manual transmission is decreasing in the United States as drivers prefer the convenience of driving automatic. However driving stick is still an admirable skill. We asked Business Insider transportation editor Matthew DeBord to teach us, and he showed up big time with a souped-up $80,000 Jaguar F-Type.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.