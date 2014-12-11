Stick Shifts Are Going Away, But You Can Still Learn To Drive One

The manual transmission is on the way out. Even high-performance cars, which in the past sported stick shifts, are now being equipped with pro-racing-style manuals that eliminate the stick and the clutch.

That said, the stick shift hasn’t completely vanished. It’s common in Europe and a decent number of peppy, fun-to-drive cars.

If you’ve never driven a stick shift, it may seem daunting. But it actually isn’t very complicated at all.

With just a little practice, anyone can become competent in a short amount of time.

It is also a very useful skill to have, especially if you enjoy driving. It makes you more alert and in tune with a car.

Plus, a manual transmission can save you money. Base prices for cars with manuals are typically lower than their automatic brothers. And when you choose when to shift, you also control fuel consumption. It could mean fewer trips to the pump.

[And earlier version of the story was written by Travis Okulski.]

