How to drive server crashing traffic

A traditional business can have busy days, or even busy weeks or months, but there is a fundamental limit to their capacity. These physical limitations can often be overcome online, so if a thousand people simultaneously decide to visit your site, they can.



The trick to getting a thousand people to visit your website or blog at one go relies on writing great content and sharing it in the right places at the right time. Oh, and remember to make sure your servers can handle the traffic without crashing. One of my articles, entitled “Are SEO services worthwhile?“, crashed after 800 visitors arrived simultaneously to read the article.

While it’s great fun to be able to drive traffic like this, it is also important to realise that “server crashing” traffic is just a phrase and not something you should aspire to. If you’re going to follow the instructions listed in this article, make sure (or learn how to make sure) your servers can handle a decent spike in traffic.

What makes some content drive large amounts of traffic?

Unfortunately, I can’t give you a precise formula. To be honest, some articles I wrote that I thought were great, fizzled out, and others that were just ok, to my mind, went haywire. Writing great content is as much an art as it is a science. It’s something you have to practice and get a feel for – preferably with some professional content writing feedback in the process.

The artistic side is down to plenty of practice and developing a feel for it, but I can list the major components of the scientific side of great content:

Interesting

Engaging

Highly relevant

Clear

Concise

Targeted

Keyword and phrase research

SEO enhanced structure – heading tags, image alt tags, well formed links, etc

SEO keywords and phrases

In other words, understand who you are writing for and tailor the content to be super interesting and relevant to them. Put a bit of thought into how the content will engage them – i.e will a quiz or competition spark their interest, as opposed to the same old content day in and day out.

Once you know who you are writing for, make sure you write clearly and concisely. Easy to understand content that is created with human readers in mind is more than half the battle.

Finally, make sure that you take into account organic search traffic by ensuring that your content’s SEO is up to scratch. Again, if you are not too familiar with the ins and outs of SEO, it is a good idea to learn about SEO practically. SEO content writing practice with exercises, quizzes, combined with expert advice and feedback is the best way to go.

What is the best way to share great content?

How you go about sharing your SEO enhanced, highly engaging, relevant, focused and super conversation-worthy content depends entirely on your particular niche. What this part of the formula requires is research. You need to know where your target market hangs out online, and how they like to access their information.

It may be that you can write all your content directly to your FaceBook group and forego a blog altogether. It may be that you need to build up a strong content oriented, highly visible online presence in order to drive traffic to your business. In this case a blog or a forum on your business website is ideal, but then you need to get the word out by using social media, press-releases, guest blogging, article writing and so on.

In my opinion, two of the most important social platforms for driving traffic are twitter and StumbleUpon. Twitter is great because you can really control the messages you want to get across to your readers, and your followers have the potential to really spread content like wildfire. StumbleUpon is great because it allows you to categorize your content before sharing it so that only those people who are already interested in your niche topics are exposed to that content.

However, there are many other possibilities like:

LinkedIn

Digg

Google +1

Reddit

FaceBook

You might also find that writing guest articles on other popular sites also increases your reach and adds valuable backlinks to your site, increasing your PageRank and therefore your traffic from organic search. For example, an article I posted to Businessinsider, entitled “Awesome SEO tip for effective Internet marketing“, garnered about 450 tweets. That’s not bad considering a tweet by one person might be exposed to tens of thousands of his or her followers.

Server crashing traffic summary

In the end, writing and publishing content that drives a flood of traffic to your site in the short and long term comes down to three things:

Knowing the audience Writing content of interest and use to that specific audience Finding the best ways to reach that audience

If you can do those three things well, on a regular basis, then you, like me, will end up having to upgrade your servers in order to cope with the traffic volumes coming through. Incidentally, if you love content but aren’t to strong on the technical side of servers, domains, CMS, hosting, web design & development, etc, then you might also want to invest a bit of time in learning a bit more about designing, developing and operating a site or blog.

By empowering yourself with a rounded body of skills and knowledge required to successfully start and operate a blog or website, you turn the a long and winding road to success into a short, wide and straight highway.

Good luck!

