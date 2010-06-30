How To Drive Growth At Your Startup

Photo: RightIndex via Flickr

After product/market fit, driving sustainable growth is probably the most important/difficult part of creating value in a startup.For most of the last 15 years of my startup experience, I’ve been the point person responsible for primarily one thing: driving growth.



Even after two IPOs, I didn’t really have a firm grasp of the essential elements of driving growth.

My view has evolved from externally focused metrics-driven marketing, to a more holistic approach built on a solid foundation of product/market fit.

Sean Ellis is founder and principal at 12in6 Inc., a firm that helps startups transition to high growth companies. This post was originally published at his blog, and it is re-published here with permission.

Growth foundation Even the greatest marketers can't sustain growth on a weak foundation. Eventually, their growth curves crater. So what is required for a strong foundation? Conversion optimization Driving growth Most startups entering the growth stage obsess too much on finding a VP marketing capable of building and managing a large marketing organisation. At this stage your more immediate challenge is finding sustainable, scalable growth drivers to augment the organic growth achieved through solid product/market fit and conversion optimization. If you are compelled to bring in a VP Marketing at this stage, make sure he/she has a track record of developing scalable growth drivers and is willing to make this their core focus until it is figured out. Otherwise, I recommend instead bringing in a scrappy growth hacker to generate a strong flow of ideas for experiments that will scale if successful. Tracking and measuring The faster you run high quality experiments, the more likely you'll find scalable, effective growth tactics. Determining the success of a customer acquisition idea is dependent on an effective tracking and reporting system, so don't start testing until your tracking/reporting system has been implemented. Once scalable growth tactics are developed, then a VP Marketing may be important for building and managing the marketing team that will execute these tactics. One benefit that is emerging from advising multiple startups is that our rate of collective discoveries is accelerating across the non-competitive network of startups. With sharp, creative growth hackers in each startup we are able to brainstorm and test many more tactics. The best ones are exchanged across the network for everyone's benefit. How to approach your growth potential Do you have what it takes? The 4 Key Elements Of A Massively Scalable Startup >



