How To Drive A Stick Shift

A huge majority of cars these days come with automatic transmissions. That’s not the case with the Fiat 500 Abarth, though.



The trendy and fast Abarth line of cars from Italy comes exclusively with manual transmissions – meaning you’ll have to learn how to drive stick if you didn’t already know. (The regular Fiat 500 comes as an automatic.)

Driving stick is all about carefully coordinating the clutch, shifting to the correct gear at the right time (when the rpm is around 3,000), and the gas pedal. Easier said than done.

Watch below to learn how to drive stick:

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.