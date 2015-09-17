How to drink tequila like a Mexican

First made in Mexico in the 16th century, tequila is a liquor with a long and rich history.

Though the process of its creation has seen some changes over the years, there remains a proper way to choose and drink high-quality tequila.

In honour of Mexican Independence Day, we’ve come up with some tips on the right way to drink tequila.

We spoke with Sergio Pelayo, a tequila expert who works at Mexico’s Vinata Los Osuna agave distillery, which makes Los Osuna tequilas.

Pelayo gave us some tips on how to choose, pour, and drink tequila like a Mexican.

Instead of drinking tequila from a shot glass, Pelayo says that you should opt for a big cognac glass. Shot glasses were made for quick drinking while cognac glasses will give you the opportunity to smell and savour the liquor.

When pouring, hold the bottle in a high position so that when the liquor drops into the glass, it captures more oxygen to enhance the flavours.

Before taking a sip, water your tongue and take a small breath.

Exhale after the first sip and Pelayo says that your second sip will be much smoother. This action should help avoid that burning sensation that can often come with consuming tequila.

Then enjoy the liquor.

How to choose the best tequila

Before drinking your tequila, you’ll need to choose the right brand. To know whether or not you’re getting high-quality tequila, Pelayo recommends looking for bottles that have a label that reads, “100 per cent blue agave” and if you’re in the US, looking for bottles that cost no less than $US45.

Pelayo recommends several brands of tequila, starting with his own Los Osuna tequilas, which include the Blanco (tequila that is distilled, rested for four days, and bottled), the Reposardo (tequila that is aged for 10 months in whiskey barrels), and Anejo (tequila that is aged for 18 months in whiskey barrels to create a dark cognac colour).

He also recommends Herradura, a premium 100 per cent agave tequila that is naturally fermented with wild yeast, and Don Julio 70, a clear and crisp tequila that is aged 18 months in white-oak barrels to release flavours of vanilla, honey, and toasted oak.

