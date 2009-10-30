How To Dress Up As Balloon Boy For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner — two days away actually — and you STILL don’t have a costume.

Well, here’s a timely solution: The Politically Incorrect Balloon Boy Costume.

Hurry up, while supplies last! Via Plantaco, purveyor of fine radio-controlled instruments:

We suggest that you fill the balloon with helium gas and tie it down in your back yard. Tell the kids to jump inside the balloon gondola when you are not looking, leave some scissors nearby and let the fun begin! It’s only about 8 inches diameter, but yeah, a kid might fit in there right?

They’ll provide the 38″ diameter silver helium balloon and gondola, you supply the helium gas, one 6-year-old, and one CNN investigative journalism team.

Overnight shipping available!

