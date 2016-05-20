How to dress professionally on hot summer days

Some unlucky office workers are stuck wearing the same clothing year-round: business suits. But for much of the workforce, summer means a new freedom in what to wear to the office.

We took recommendations from Sylvie di Giusto

, founder of Executive Image Consulting, and tweaked them with a cool summer bent.

In a nutshell, sweaters are out and patterns are in. Cotton should be the predominant fabric of the season, but others, like linen and seersucker will also sneak into your wardrobe. We broke down the appropriate office attire for every level of workplace dress code, from casual to traditional.

Former Lifestyle Editor April Walloga contributed the womenswear advice for this article.

NOW WATCH: The fashion risks every modern gentleman should take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.