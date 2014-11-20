How To Dress Like Silicon Valley's Elite

Silicon Valley is generally better known for its high tech than for its high fashion.

But while it’s true that many startup founders are still sporting the casual hoodie look, others are raising the bar for style.

We’ve rounded up some tech executives who have their own signature sense of style. They all express themselves in different ways, though some are decidedly more fashionable than others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.