19 Instagram Accounts That Will Teach You To Dress Like A Gentleman

For the finer things in life, everyone needs a sensei — a guide to teach them how to be their best selves. The art of dressing, especially for men, is no exception.
Work clothes, play clothes, and everything in between — it takes inspiration to make everything look put-together and effortless. Sure you have your style icons — your Clooneys, your Dwayne Wades (if that’s how you roll) — but that will only get you so far on the day to day.
For advice on demand, it’s wise to follow some seriously well dressed men on Instagram. Consider them your Sartorialist side kick.
To pick out some of the lesser known creatives, Business Insider consulted some of our favourite fashion bloggers, like The Fine Young Gentleman, and fashion entrepreneurs Hugh and Crye. You’ll see some well known names on this list too — like GQ magazine and Bergdorf Goodman.
Remember: Whether or not you want to spend an arm and a leg on your clothes, ideas can come from anywhere, so check these early and often. How do you get to Carnegie Hall?
Practice.
TSBmen @TSBmen -- A fashion blog that has exploded into something much bigger. Founder Dan Trepanier was elected Esquire's 'best dressed' man in 2009, and from then on it was all magic.
Brian Sacawa @hespokestyle -- 'Brian is our neighbour to the north (Baltimore),' say the guys from Hugh and Crye, 'and has a timeless, classic sense of style. We love the fresh looks he creates with a simple set of staples: well fitting shirts, slacks and blazers.'
Bergdorf Goodman @bergdorfs -- This store needs no introduction. Forget the price tags, just watch the cuts, the colours... you get the picture.
Nick Wooster @nickwooster -- If you don't know who Wooster is, don't tell anyone. Formerly at Neiman Marcus and JC Penney, he's known for being one of the best dressed people in NYC. Period.
Mr. Porter @MrPorterLive -- MrPorter.com is a one-stop shop for men's fashion, style, and accessories (even gadgets) every man needs, so naturally the company's Instagram account is teaming with ideas.
GQ Instagram @gq -- The magazine snaps shots of what its writers are writing about and wearing. You'll stay current, constantly.
Justin Bridges @bybridges -- A (fashion) photographer with a keen eye for style, says Hugh and Crye.
J.Crew @jcrew -- Even if you're not preppy, you should know how your jacket's supposed to fit this season -- got that?
Nate Erickson @nately -- Nate's the social media editor at GQ, and he knows exactly how to push his killer style around the Internet.
Bradford Shellhammer @YoungBradford -- Shellhammer is the founder of Fab.com and dresses impeccably according to the guys at Hugh and Crye.
Grungy Gentleman @grungygentleman -- Not a prep? Fine, no one said you had to be. Grungy Gentleman is a site about everything from tech to sports, but their fashion component is seriously fresh.
Justin Jeffers @FYGBlog -- Jeffers blogs about what he wears and what he sees. He's also starting his own line of shoes. Stay tuned.
Jesse Chao @vittorioj -- Chao designs the necktie line Vittorio J. The line's tagline is 'Classic. Royal. Goods' and Chao's entire sense of fashion (beyond his ties) reflects that.
EJ Samson @ejsamson -- Samson is the digital director for GQ, and the man has a classic, casual style anyone can pull off with the right push.
Esquire Magazine, UK @ukesquire -- London is the capital of men's fashion, so it's no surprise that UK Esquire is on top of what's happening in the city.
Jesse Singh @TheSartorialistSikh -- Singh is an LA based style consultant and bespoke clothier. Honestly, we came upon his Instagram account by accident and we can't stop checking it. He's incredibly fresh.
Moti Ankari @themetroman -- The guys at Hugh and Crye suggest following this fashion blogger for his relaxed, casual style.
Matt Sebra @mattyseebs -- The last GQ guy on the list, Sebra is an associate fashion editor and it shows.
Ozwald Boateng @ozwald_boateng -- Last but definitely not least... disputably, Ozwald Boateng is the King of Savile Row, the London street that is ground zero for men's fashion. Watch his account for clear suiting that pops.
