Experts reveal the rules for how you should look at your business school interview

First impressions count. To make sure you are spot on at your business school interview, follow these top tips from our admissions experts:

Clothing

Dress conservatively:“When in doubt, dress in a conservative, well-tailored suit,” Dan Bauer, chairman of admissions consulting firm MBA Exchange, said to Business Insider. “MBA applicants rarely go wrong dressing like a banker.”

Don’t make a statement with your clothes: no loud colours and no big prints.

A good-fitting suit:“Brooks Brothers still works but so does J. Crew as long as it’s not a tight-fitting suit,” John Byrne, founder of Poets and Quants, a site devoted to MBAs and business schools, said to Business Insider.

No suspenders: This look has been ruined by the movie Wall Street and you’ll likely to come off as an “arrogant arse,” said Byrne. “That faux pas would get you rejected as fast as saying, ‘I want an MBA so I can become rich,'” he said.

Ladies, be modest: Skirts should hit the top of your knee. Don’t show your thighs or your cleavage. Dark colours are also preferred.

Business casual: If the school specifies “business casual,” men should dress in a sports coat or sweater and collared shirt with no tie. For women, it’s a conservative dress, skirt or pants with a blouse or sweater.

And remember… “It is always better to dress more formally than less so,” said admissions coach Scott Edinburgh.

Top tip: You will likely keep your jacket on so wear something comfortable and breathable.

Shoes

Plain, dark colours: Wear either black, cordovan or dark brown, and make sure you pick a shoe that most compliments your clothing.

Hair

Don’t make an edgy statement: No crazy cuts, unnatural dyes, or dark roots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.