Guys, here's exactly what you should wear to that wedding you have coming up

Black tie is often considered the pinnacle of modern formality (aside from white tie, which has been completely forgotten about, and is almost never worn aside from royal weddings). Attendees of evening weddings are, however, sometimes requested to wear black tie.

If that's the case, here's what you need to wear:

- A completely black tuxedo with a white formal shirt featuring a wing collar, finished with a black satin bow tie. Sometimes a black satin cummerbund is added, but that is becoming less and less common.

- Black socks and black patent leather shoes are non-negotiable for footwear here.