How To Look Dapper At Your Kentucky Derby Party

The 139th Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, and that means it’s time to dust off your big sunhats and whip up some old-fashioned mint juleps.



And while most of us won’t be in Louisville to celebrate the great American tradition, that doesn’t mean you can’t throw your own Derby party — or dress for the occasion.

Here are some of our favourite men’s Derby looks.

First, start with a classic seersucker or linen suit. Both fabrics are lightweight and provide a casually rumpled look. The Brooks Brothers Great Gatsby collection features a white linen suit ($698), and the J.Crew Ludlow suit jacket ($298) has a tailored fit and light blue seersucker pattern.

Pair your suit with a crisp white shirt, like this one from Gap ($50). You could also throw on a pastel-coloured button down if you’re feeling flashy, like the lilac Thomas Pink option from Nordstrom ($185) or the Hugo Boss ‘EatonX’ in light blue ($115).

Add a colourful bow tie and pocket square to complete the preppy theme. This Drake’s paisley-pattern tie from MR PORTER ($155) would work well with one of the Macy’s Club Room pocket squares ($15).

A straw hat takes your style back to the 1920s, and will blend in with all of the women’s sunhats. These are two options from the Brooks Brothers Gatsby Collection ($198).

And finally lace up in some two-tone wing tips like the Ralph Lauren shoes on the left ($1,350), or with boat shoes like the Neiman Marcus version ($325) on the right.

