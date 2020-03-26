How to download Zoom on your PC for free in 4 simple steps

PREMIO STOCK/Shutterstock It’s easy to download Zoom on your PC for free.

You can easily download Zoom on your PC to start video conferencing with your colleagues and friends around the world.

Zoom offers remote conferencing services including video calls, online meetings, and collaborative tasks.

Zoom is free to use but does offer paid subscriptions which offer additional features.

With more people in most sectors starting to work from home, never has the technology for remote conferencing been more important. Services like Zoom, which offer online meetings and video calls, are becoming more valuable than ever to help keep businesses running smoothly while physical offices are closed.

Luckily, downloading Zoom on your PC is a simple process that will get you up and running with the service within a few minutes. While you’ll need to sign up for a free account in order to use Zoom, once the program is installed on your computer, you’ll be able to use it right away.

Here’s how to download Zoom on your PC.

How to download Zoom on your PC

1. Open your computer’s internet browser and navigate to the Zoom website at Zoom.us.

2. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click “Download” in the web page’s footer.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Download’ at the bottom of the page.

3. On the Download Centre page, click “Download” under the “Zoom Client for Meetings” section.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Download’ under ‘Zoom Client for Meetings.’

4. The Zoom app will then begin downloading. You should then click on the .exe file to begin the installation process.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Start the installation process.

Once installed, you will need to log into your Zoom account, which can be set up via the Zoom website if you don’t already have one. Once created, you can use Zoom as normal for all of your video calls and online meeting needs.

