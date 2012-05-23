Here's How Easy It Is To Download Any Video On YouTube

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Have you ever wanted to download a YouTube video to watch later?What about just downloading the audio?



There’s a wonderful extension for Firefox called YouTube MP3 Podcaster that makes both processes a snap (try to look past the clunky name, it works really well).

All you need to do to get started is go download the extension and follow these easy instructions.

