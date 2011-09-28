Hey Windows Phone Users: Don't Wait For Your Carrier, Here's How To Get Mango NOW

After a very long wait, Windows Phone 7.5 Mango is finally available for almost all Windows Phone users.



To download the update, plug your phone into your computer and open up Zune (for PCs) or the Windows Phone 7 Connector (for Mac).

The program should automatically prompt you to update your phone. If not, go for a manual “Check For Updates,” and Mango should start downloading.

Mango include a variety of slick features like the People Hub, Twitter integration, Facebook Chat, Local Scout, a new version of Internet Explorer, unified inboxes, and a whole lot more.

If you’re having trouble, check this page to see if your Windows Phone is one of a few models that will be receiving Mango in a week or two.

