Want To Try Windows 8 Right Now? Here's How To Get It

Windows 8’s developer preview is live and available for anyone to download.To get it, head to the Windows Dev centre and click “Download the Windows Developer Preview.”



WARNING: This is not the full version of Windows 8. That won’t be out until later next year. This is just a test version for developers to try out. We don’t suggest installing this on your primary computer.

But if you have an old laptop hanging around, give it a shot. (We are!)

