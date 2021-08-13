How to download TikTok videos so you can view them without being on the app

You may be able to download TikTok videos through a built-in feature in the app. NurPhoto/Getty Images

You can download certain TikTok videos using the app’s Share button.

You can also save videos by using a screen recording function or app.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

With all the viral dances and challenges on TikTok, you may want to save videos for repeat viewing later if you don’t have Wi-Fi access or if you’re nearing your data cap.

Fortunately, downloading TikTok videos can easily be done through a few steps in the app, or you can choose to record your phone’s screen.

How to download videos on TikTok

1. Open the TikTok app for your iPhone or Android.

2. Click on the Share button on the right side of the screen.

Tap the Share icon. Ron Lyons

3. Click on the Save video button.

Quick tip: You may need to allow TikTok access to your camera and photos applications to download videos. TikTok may notify and direct you to enable access to the apps to allow the download.



Tap ‘Save video.’ Ron Lyons

4. You’ll see a percentage bar at the bottom of your video, and you’ll be notified when it is completed.

How to screen record TikTok videos

You’re not always given the option to save certain videos, but your phone is capable of saving the images and audio by using a screen recording function or app.

On iPhone

1. First you make sure screen recording is enabled and displayed in your iPhone’s Control Center.

2. Go to the TikTok video you want to record.

3. Swipe down from the top-right corner of your iPhone to open the Control Center and tap the circular screen recording button. You’ll be given a timer before the screen recording begins. Swipe up to exit the Control Center.

Tap the screen recording widget. Ron Lyons

4. You’ll return to the TikTok you were on, and your phone will begin recording.

5. Tap the screen recording symbol at the top of the screen to stop the recording. The video recording will be available in your Photos app.

On Android

The process for screen recording on an Android will vary depending on the particular device you have. You may have a built-in screen recorder, or you may need to download a third-party app like AZ Screen Recorder.

Either way, open the TikTok you’re looking to record and deploy a screen recording method allowed for by your device to record your screen while viewing the TikTok video.