How to download and install Skype on your Mac computer in 4 steps

Gil C/Shutterstock It’s easy to download Skype on a Mac.

You can download Skype onto a Mac computer quickly from Skype’s website with a few clicks.

Skype is free to download on Mac, and depending on the strength of your internet connection, it should only take a moment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Skype can be a great tool for keeping in touch with friends and family, as well as conducting interviews and other job-related chats.

And if you have a Mac computer, you can easily download the software – you just have to know how to get to the Mac version of Skype.

Here’s the fastest, easiest way to get Skype on your Mac computer.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to download Skype on a Mac



1. Go to skype.com and select “Downloads” from the menu toward the top of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can also click the ‘Download Skype’ button to go to the same page.

2. Click “Get Skype for Mac” – this will prompt a pop-up of the download to appear at the bottom of the browser window. If your Mac asks you where you’d like to save the download file, save it somewhere you’ll be able to reach, like your desktop.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The webpage will automatically recognise you’re on a Mac and offer you the right download.

3. Once the file finishes downloading, click that pop-up, or double-click the download file you saved – another window will open.

4. As instructed, drag the Skype icon over to your Applications folder.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Drag Skype into your Applications.

After that, you’ll see another window open, this time showing you the download process. When it’s completed, you should see a Skype icon appear on your desktop, and in your Applications folder.

Double-click on that icon and Skype will open.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.