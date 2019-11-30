How to download The Roku Channel app on your Samsung Smart TV, and watch hundreds of free movies and TV shows

Roku It’s easy to download The Roku Channel onto your Samsung Smart TV.

Roku offers a treasure trove of free TV and movies through its Roku Channel, which is a streaming channel that’s available on a wide range of devices.

To download this app on your Samsung Smart TV, you simply need to install it through the Apps menu.

How to download the Roku app on a Samsung Smart TV



1. Use the Samsung TV’s remote control to select “Apps.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Install The Roku Channel from the Apps screen on your Samsung TV.

2. On the Apps screen, select the search tool, which is usually in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the Apps search screen to look for the The Roku Channel.

3. Search for “Roku.” When you see The Roku Channel appear, select it.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select ‘The Roku Channel’ when it appears in the search results.

4. On The Roku Channel’s details screen, select “Install.”

5. After the installation is complete, start The Roku Channel. If you have a Roku account, you can log in to gain access to additional content, but you can use the Roku Channel without creating a Roku account at all.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After installing The Roku Channel, you’ll find it with your other streaming channels, like Netflix and Hulu.

