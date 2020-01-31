How to download and access Microsoft PowerPoint on your Mac computer

Meira Gebel
Hollis Johnson/Business InsiderYou can download and use PowerPoint on your Mac with an Office 365 subscription.

Microsoft’s leading presentation tool, PowerPoint, is part of Office 365, which also includes Word, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive.

To download and access PowerPoint on your Mac, follow these steps below.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Microsoft Office 365 – Personal (From $US69.99 at Best Buy)

How to download PowerPoint on your Mac

1. Launch the App Store on your Mac computer.

2. In the search bar on the left, type in “PowerPoint.”

How to download PowerPoint on MacMeira Gebel/Business InsiderSearch for ‘PowerPoint’ in the textbox located at the top of the App Store screen.

3. The first search result should be for Microsoft’s PowerPoint. If not, toggle through the results to find it. Next, click “Get” and then “Install.”

How to download PowerPoint on MacMeira Gebel/Business InsiderClick ‘Install’ to begin the download.

4. Sign in using your Apple ID information, if needed, to initiate the download. Then, select “Get” at the bottom.

How to download PowerPoint on MacMeira Gebel/Business InsiderSign in to start the download.

5. The PowerPoint app will then begin to download. When finished downloading, select “Open” in the top-right hand corner.

How to download PowerPoint on MacMeira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect ‘Open’ to launch the PowerPoint app.

6. Select “Get Started” in the pop-up to sign in using your Microsoft credentials or to start a free one-month trial.

How to download PowerPoint on Mac5Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect ‘Get Started’ to begin using PowerPoint.
