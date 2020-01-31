How to download and access Microsoft PowerPoint on your Mac computer

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can download and use PowerPoint on your Mac with an Office 365 subscription.

You can download Microsoft PowerPoint on your Mac computer in the App Store.

You need to have a Microsoft Office 365 trial or subscription in order to use PowerPoint on your computer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Microsoft’s leading presentation tool, PowerPoint, is part of Office 365, which also includes Word, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive.

To download and access PowerPoint on your Mac, follow these steps below.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to download PowerPoint on your Mac

1. Launch the App Store on your Mac computer.

2. In the search bar on the left, type in “PowerPoint.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Search for ‘PowerPoint’ in the textbox located at the top of the App Store screen.

3. The first search result should be for Microsoft’s PowerPoint. If not, toggle through the results to find it. Next, click “Get” and then “Install.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click ‘Install’ to begin the download.

4. Sign in using your Apple ID information, if needed, to initiate the download. Then, select “Get” at the bottom.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Sign in to start the download.

5. The PowerPoint app will then begin to download. When finished downloading, select “Open” in the top-right hand corner.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Open’ to launch the PowerPoint app.

6. Select “Get Started” in the pop-up to sign in using your Microsoft credentials or to start a free one-month trial.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Get Started’ to begin using PowerPoint.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.