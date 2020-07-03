How to download Microsoft's OneNote for note-taking on your computer and mobile devices

dennizn/Shutterstock Microsoft lets users download a free version of OneNote from their website.

You can download OneNote in the correct version for your system or device through available links at OneNote.com.

You can get OneNote as a part of a Microsoft 365 subscription, or use the free version.

To download OneNote for mobile devices, you’ll need to go to your app store.

OneNote is similar to Evernote; it’s Microsoft’s note-taking app that is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

OneNote, Microsoft’s note-taking app that’s a part of the Microsoft Office suite, is available for Windows and the Mac, as well as for iOS and Android devices.

OneNote is similar to note-taking apps like Evernote and uses a notebook-like structure to help you keep your information organised. You can establish multiple notebooks, and each one can have various sections with unlimited pages. You can type free-form notes, insert photos and video clips, add links, embed audio clips, and more.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider OneNote is a general-purpose note-taking app for Windows, Mac, and mobile devices.

While you can purchase OneNote as part of a subscription to Microsoft 360, OneNote is also available for free. The free version is called OneNote 2016 and is the version that initially appeared with Office 2016. It includes most, but not all, of the features found in the latest version of OneNote that comes in Microsoft 365.

Here is how to get the free version.

How to download OneNote

Downloading OneNote is straightforward, though the version you download depends in part on what device you are trying to install it on.

Here are all the download locations for the free version of OneNote:

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can download OneNote on various devices.

Once on the page for your OneNote version, click the Download button to get OneNote for Windows or Mac. If you’re using a mobile device, you can download the program from your device’s app store.

After downloading OneNote for Windows or the Mac, find the downloaded file in your web browser’s file manager and run the file to start the installer and set up OneNote.

If you prefer, you can purchase OneNote for Windows or the Mac by subscribing to Microsoft 365.

