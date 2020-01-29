How to download music from Spotify and listen to your favourite songs without an internet connection

- You can download songs from Spotify and listen to your music without an internet connection if you have a subscription to Spotify Premium.
- Spotify Premium is $US9.99 per month for an individual plan, $US4.99 per month for a student plan, and $US14.99 per month for a family plan, which includes up to six accounts.
- Downloading music on one device won’t make it available on the other – you’ll need to download music from the Spotify app on every individual device you want to use.
Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming platforms right now. With a slew of songs to play, ranging from video game soundtracks to your favourite indie bands, Spotify has a diverse range of tunes for you to jam out to.
Spotify allows users with Spotify Premium to download music, so that they can listen to their favourite songs or albums without an internet connection.
So if you’re about to hop on a long train ride, or are heading to an area without Wi-Fi, here’s how to download your favourite songs with a Spotify Premium account.
How to download music from Spotify on your computer
1. Subscribe to Spotify Premium, or log into your Premium account on your PC or Mac computer.
2. Find the playlist that you want to download.
3. After you’ve selected the playlist from your account, click the “Download” button to the right so that the toggle turns green. The playlist will immediately start downloading.
4. After you finish downloading your music, the songs in the playlist will be available offline. A green symbol will appear next to a downloaded playlist.
How to download music from Spotify on your phone
1. Launch the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device and log into your Spotify Premium account.
2. Tap on “Your Library,” located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Then select the playlist that you want to download in the “Your Library” tab.
3. In the playlist, tap the “Download” button so that the toggle turns green. This will immediately download the songs in your playlist.
