iTunes is still alive and well on Windows — here's how to download iTunes on your Windows device

slyellow/Shutterstock While iTunes has been replaced several apps on macOS Catalina, Windows users can still enjoy the classic iTunes.

If you have a large library of MP3s or other audio files, or you’re interested in listening to Apple Music or podcasts via the iTunes store on your Windows computer, you’ll need to download iTunes.

The music app has been around since 2003. While many consumers have a love-hate relationship with the app (and though Apple has discontinued the program on macOS Catalina in favour of separate apps for Music, Podcasts, and TV), it’s still one of the best out there for PC-based audiophiles.

If you don’t have iTunes yet but think it might come in handy, you’ll need to download it on your computer. Thankfully, doing so is easy, and while the program is somewhat bulky and will take several minutes to download, it’s a straightforward process and you should be up and running relatively quickly.

Here’s how to download iTunes on your Windows PC.

How to download iTunes on your Windows computer

1. Visit the iTunes website. The site will automatically determine that you’re using a Windows computer and will offer you a download for your system.

2. Under the “iTunes for Windows” header, click on “Get it from Microsoft” to be redirected to the Microsoft website.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the button to be redirected to the Microsoft website.

3. Click “Get,” then click “Open Microsoft Store” from the pop-up prompt.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the blue ‘Get’ button.

4. In the Microsoft Store, click “Install” and iTunes will begin downloading. When finished, follow the on-screen prompts to install and begin using the app.

Note that you can bypass steps one through three above by opening the Microsoft Store from your computer directly via the Start Menu and searching for “iTunes” via the store’s search box in the upper-right hand corner of the screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can also find the iTunes app by searching for it.

