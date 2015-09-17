How to get the new software update for your iPhone

Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 9, is available now.

It’s free for most iPhone and iPad models still in use today.

Here’s how to get it:

On your iOS device, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the prompts to install iOS 9. If it doesn’t show up right away, try again in a few minutes.

Make sure your device has been backed up (instructions here), you have almost 2 GB of free space, and you have plenty of charge in your battery.

If you don’t have enough free space in your iPhone or iPad, you can install it by plugging your device into your computer and syncing with iTunes (instructions here).

Apple released iOS 9 Wednesday afternoon. Since so many people are upgrading at once, it may be a slow download. If you’re having problems, just wait a few hours and try again.

iOS 9 isn’t a huge upgrade over the current iOS 8. It’s designed mostly to address bugs and other performance issues. However, there are a few noticeable changes like more Siri features and a new multitasking tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.