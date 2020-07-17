How to download your Instagram data and get a file with all of your photos, comments, messages, and more

Reuters It’s easy to download or view your data on Instagram.

You can download your data on Instagram by accessing the app’s security settings, and requesting the data from Instagram.

Downloading your Instagram data allows you to export photos, videos, archived stories, comments, messages and more.

You can download your data from either the Instagram app or the website.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you are thinking of leaving Instagram for good, downloading your data is a smart move.

The data download tool not only gives you a copy of all the videos, photos, and stories you’ve archived, but also messages, profile information, and comments. If anything, the feature allows you to have a backup of everything you’ve uploaded to the platform.

Luckily, it’s an easy process that’s not hard to figure out. Here’s how to download your data through the Instagram app for your iPhone and Android devices, or through any internet browser on your Mac and PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to download Instagram data through the mobile app



1. Open the Instagram app and go to your profile page by tapping your icon in the bottom-right corner.

2. In the upper-right hand corner of your profile page, tap the three horizontally stacked lines. Then, tap “Settings.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Open your settings menu.

3. Select “Security.”

4. Under “Data and History,” tap “Download Data.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select the ‘Download Data’ option near the end.

5. Enter your email address and then select “Request Download.”

6. Enter your password and then tap “Next.”

You’ll receive an email with the data within 48 hours.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider It could take up to two days to receive your data.

How to download Instagram data through the website





1. Visit the Instagram website and log in if you haven’t already.

2. Click the profile icon in the upper-right hand corner of the screen, and then click “Settings.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Go straight to your account’s settings menu.

3. Click “Privacy and Security” in the left sidebar.

William Antonelli/Business Insider ‘Privacy and Security’ is one of the last options.

4. Scroll down to find “Data Download.” Then, click “Request Download.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider You’ll have to enter your Instagram login information.

5. Enter your email address and enter your Instagram password, then click “Request Download.”

You’ll receive an email with the data within 48 hours.

How to view your Instagram data



If you don’t think it’s necessary to request a copy of your data, but still want to view it, you can do that as well. You can review everything Instagram tracks from the date you joined the platform to your ads interests.

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Go to your profile page by tapping the profile icon on the far-right side of the bottom toolbar.

3. In the upper-right hand corner of your profile page, tap the three horizontally stacked lines. Then, tap “Settings.”

4. Select “Security.”

5. Under “Data and History,” tap “Access Data.”

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.