How to download music from Bandcamp in 3 different ways

simonapilolla/Getty Images Bandcamp lets you download tracks and albums straight to your computer or mobile device.

You can download music from Bandcamp on a purchase confirmation page, through an emailed receipt, and from a user’s Purchases or Collection lists.

Downloads default to one of two available MP3 formats, but you can choose from FLAC, AAC, WAV, AIFF, and other formats.

If you’re having issues downloading to your computer or mobile device, check your connectivity and disable any firewalls before proceeding with other troubleshooting options.

Founded in 2007 and driven by the goal of supporting artists and labels, Bandcamp is a music streaming service that goes above and beyond its competitors by ensuring talent is compensated transparently and fairly for their creative work.

To help artists’ sales, Bandcamp offers several avenues for sharing music and earning revenue. Part of that effort gives fans access to their favourite music in as many ways possible â€” including how they download tracks or albums from the site.

If you’re new to the platform, you may find yourself needing some guidance on how to save your music to your device after purchasing it. There are a couple of ways to download your music from Bandcamp, with the most convenient being directly at the end of the checkout process. You can also find a download link in your emailed receipt, on the Purchase page of your account profile, and your “Collection” page, which houses your entire Bandcamp music library.

Bandcamp also offers a list of download formats depending on your device and music listening software. The default download format is MP3 V0, which is playable on most devices and music listening apps, but you can also download files in the MP3 320, FLAC, AAC, Ogg Vorbis, ALAC, WAV, and AIFF formats.

Here’s how to download your recent music purchase on Bandcamp.

How to download music on Bandcamp from the confirmation page

1. On the purchase confirmation page, click the arrow next to “MP3 VO.”

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find this option underneath the ‘Thank you!’ message.

2. Select your format from the dropdown list.

Abbey White/Business Insider Bandcamp offers several download formats.

3. After the page has finished preparing your download, click the track or album title link next to the file format.

Abbey White/Business Insider If you don’t need to change your file format, you can click this link immediately.

4. Your file will begin downloading to your “Downloads” folder, or whatever folder on your device is set as your default location for downloads.

Note: If the file comes zipped, Mac users should double click the folder to unzip it. Here’s how to unzip it on a PC or Chromebook.

How to download music on Bandcamp from your Collection

1.Log in to your Bandcamp account.

2. Click your profile icon in the top right.

3. Select your username.

Abbey White/Business Insider Choose your username from the dropdown menu.

4. Scroll until you see your list of purchased songs and albums. Under the purchase, you want to download, click the “Download” link.

Abbey White/Business Insider The Bandcamp download link is located below the comment box.

5. Choose which file format you would like to download the music in before clicking “Download.”

How to download music on Bandcamp from your Purchases list

1.Sign in to your Bandcamp account if you aren’t already.

2. Click your profile icon in the top right.

3. Choose “Purchases” from the dropdown menu.

4. Select the “Download album” link.

Abbey White/Business Insider This link is located to the right of the album or track art.

5. Choose which file format you would like to download the music in before clicking the “Download” link.

Troubleshooting common downloading issues on Bandcamp

Bandcamp fans have reported several issues with downloading their purchases, including downloads that won’t start or not being able to locate it on their computer. Bandcamp’s downloading FAQ will help you troubleshoot any hiccups you might face.

Other issues that arise during the downloading process on Bandcamp frequently stem from connectivity issues. To ensure an easy download, use a trusted browser and a strong network connection. Disabling firewalls or internet security tools temporarily may help with downloading speed issues.

For those trying to download music from their emailed receipt but can’t locate the email, you should first check your Spam folder and alternate email inboxes that might be attached to your Bandcamp account. If you still can’t find or access the receipt, reach out directly to Bandcamp through their Contact form to have it resent.

iOS users having trouble downloading music to their iPhone or iPad should know that Apple doesn’t allow direct downloading to these devices. That means you’ll have to download your Bandcamp purchase to your computer first and then transfer it to your iOS device.

